G-Rebels Out Now On Steam With VR Support

Action-combat flight sim G-Rebels has launched in Early Access today on Steam with VR support.

If you're a gamer of a certain age (meaning old, like me) you may remember G-Police, a PlayStation game from 1997 in which you pilot a VTOL and shoot stuff. G-Rebels, which released on Steam today, feels like a love letter to that classic action game.

Developed by Reakktor Studios, G-Rebels is an action-packed combat flight-sim set in a dystopian open-world. As part of an elite unit of the most powerful city-state, it's your job to make sure law and order are upheld in the city and its colonies. But when a secret mission goes awry, you begin to question if you're fighting for the right side.

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Beyond the striking visuals and fun-looking gameplay in the game's trailer, G-Rebels grabbed my attention for its inclusion of VR support. Combat flight sims are such a great fit for VR, and I can't wait to give this one a test flight. Happily, the developers at Reakktor Studios have sent a review copy and I'll have a full review written up shortly.

G-Rebels is out now on Steam.