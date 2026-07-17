Discovery: Rogue Planet Is A Story-Driven Sci-Fi Shooter Coming to PC VR & Quest 3

Discovery: Rogue Planet, a new sci-fi narrative FPS comes to PC VR & Quest 3 headsets on August 6.

The game listing dropped on the Meta Horizon store a couple of weeks ago with an August 2026 release window, but at the time of this article, we cannot find a Steam listing. This despite developer Immersmind's press release listing SteamVR as a supported platform. We have reached out to the developers to clarify this discrepancy and will update if we get a response.

Here is the trailer:

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Rogue Planet takes place on Rogax, a frontier planet filled with aggressive aliens and dangerous environments. Players will take up risky missions in abandoned settlements, forgotten mines, swamps, and heavily guarded cities while unraveling the world's secrets.

The release also states it is not an arena or wave-focused VR shooter. However a recent video on Immersmind's YouTube channel shows a separate Arena mode with that exact gameplay, presumably meant to be a separate mode from the main campaign.

Discovery: Rogue Planet can be wishlisted for Quest 3 now.