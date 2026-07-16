Forefront Update v4.0.153 - Everything New In Today's Major Update

The Battlefield-like 32-player VR FPS Forefront just got a major update. Here's everything you need to know.

Forefront has just launched a major update which adds a new map, new weapon, and new mechanics to the 32-player Battlefield-style VR first-person shooter.

A New Map - The new map is a desert-based Conquest map called Mojave. Here, you'll battle amongst a production and refinement plant that's been retrofitted into an ICBM development facility by the O.R.E., attacking or defending, depending on your faction.

A New Weapon - The Marshal-6 revolver sidearm is a six-shooter which you'll load, spin, flick, and shoot via the game's physicality-focused weapon controls. The highly interactive revolver also comes with plenty of unlockable attachments, including a "Speedloader" which lets the player reload all six bullets in one move.

New Mechanics - Following calls from the community, Triangle Factory has added the ability to drag perished players around the battlefield. The mechanic applies to both friendlies and enemies, so that teammates may drag their comrades to a safe revive spot, or keep enemies from reaching their fallen pals.

In addition, the game has received several PCVR enhancements, including more dynamic foliage and environmental particles added to certain maps.

A PS VR2 version remains in the works.

The full patch notes are included below:

Changelog | v4.0.153

Featured

Added New Conquest Map: Mojave

Added New Secondary Weapon: Marshal-6 Revolver

Added Dead Player Dragging

Added Ambient Particles for PCVR and Moving Trees for all platforms

General

Updated the whiteboard in the main menu

Added ping restrictions to Quickplay, fixing US players getting assigned to EU or AU servers

Added trigger finger animation based on controller trigger touch state

Improved Quickplay behavior fixing false “Game Is Full” results

Improved friend system recovery in case something went wrong booting the game

Improved arm IK when two-handing a pistol

Re-enabled and improved team balancing

Reduced memory usage by reducing light probes density

Fixed a bug where the objects near you were synced a lower networking rate if you were in a vehicle with third person camera enabled

Fixed friend list join button being unresponsive

Fixed functioning WASD and Spacebar controls

Weapons & Attachments

Increased KLAV-6 max spread by 50%

Increased KLAV-6 spread increase per shot by roughly 50%

Reduced KLAV-6 post-falloff damage from 20 to 17

Fixed incorrect and blurry zoom levels in sniper scopes

Fixed red dot size being bigger on pistols than on rifles

Fixed being able to scope through geometry

Fixed gun not moving when snap turning

Fixed gun pointing down aggressively while smooth crouching during hold breath

Fixed no bullet casing visuals exiting a gun beyond the base bullet count when equipped with an extended mag

Gadgets & Perks

Added slight auto-targeting of teammates for the stim gun

Added green laser sight to the stim gun (only visible for teammates and length matches the range)

Added bullet impacts for missed stim gun shots

Added instant 35HP damage when hitting an enemy with the stim gun

The Engineer’s Mechanic perk’s auto-repair is now percentage based on helicopters like it is on the other vehicles, meaning auto-repairs in helicopters will now take much longer to be more in line with other vehicles

The stim gun now regenerates 50HP over 3 seconds instead of instantly

Fixed the green vignette of the stim remaining after screen transition

Fixed claymores and mines becoming invisible when dying and respawning after deploying it

Fixed not being able to hear someone else’s repair tool

Fixed friendly drone losing its blue name tag

Fixed C4, Ammo Boxes, and Med Kits disappearing when thrown far away

Fixed invisible C4 brick while holstered and grabbing it

Fixed flying spawn beacon placement hologram

Vehicles

Decreased max spread of the Anti-Air Tank main turret by 15%

Increased projectile fall-off end distance of the Anti-Air Tank main turret by 15 %

Increased projectile post fall-off damage of the Anti-Air Tank main turret from 10 to 11

Increased projectile speed of the Anti-Air Tank main turret from 800 to 900

Fixed vehicle ducking while using third person

Fixed not being able to exit the gunner seat with grip toggle enabled

Fixed transport helicopter not being clickable on the spawn map

Improved repairing inside vehicles by allowing more margin on where to touch the colliders

Maps

Added more cover to Paradise Rush

Reduced attacker spawn time from 15 to 13 seconds on Paradise Rush

Reduced defender bounds on Paradise Rush

Removed the first objective on Paradise Rush

Swapped out the Little Bird with an APC on Paradise Rush

Increased spawn protection bounds for cave-side HQ on Tunnels

Increased HQ bounds on Fjord Conquest

Fixed a spot in Tunnels where Quads could glitch out the level

UI

Added control point capture progress UI to the ammo counter UI

Added reticle scale slider to the in-game settings

Added a warning in the voice settings when microphone permissions aren’t enabled

Fixed health bars being hard to read when dead

Fixed high-quality water rendering on top of UI

Fixed revive UI showing on ragdolls who can no longer get revived

Audio