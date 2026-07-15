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PlayStation's Summer Game Sale Offers Big Discounts On VR & VR2 Games Starting Today

 &  James Tocchio
PlayStation's Summer Game Sale Offers Big Discounts On VR & VR2 Games Starting Today

As part of Sony's larger Summer Games Sale, 200 titles for PlayStation VR and VR2 are discounted starting today.

Starting today and continuing until August 12, PlayStation's Summer Game Sale is offering big discounts on approximately 200 PlayStation VR and VR2 titles and DLC. Sony's sale follows similar sales from competing VR ecosystems; Meta's Peak Summer Sale and Steam's annual Summer Sale have already begun.

While it would be virtually impossible to list every deal here, a quick glance through PlayStation's Summer Sale page shows strong discounts on basically everything, including games discounted up to 88%. You can browse the entire catalog here.

Some standouts include:

And the list goes on and on!

In addition to discounts on individual games, PlayStation is also offering discounts on bundles that combine games and experiences into one purchase. There are also single purchases that offer access to both PS VR and PS VR2 versions of certain games. There are also hybrid bundles which combine VR titles with flatscreen titles as well.

See the entirety of the PlayStation Summer Sale's VR offerings here.

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