Meta Summer Sale Offers Massive Savings On Hundreds Of Quest Games

Meta Horizon Store's "Peak Summer Sale" is on, offering major savings on hundreds of Quest, games, apps, and DLC.

Not to be outdone by the Steam Summer Sale, Meta's Horizon Store for Quest headsets has a Summer Sale of its own. The Peak Summer Sale will run until 11:59 pm PT on July 5, so make sure to browse the shop before the deals disappear.

While it would be virtually impossible to list every deal here, a quick glance through Meta's Peak Summer Sale page shows phenomenal discounts on basically everything, including some great deals on some of the best VR games ever made. You can browse the entire catalog here.

Some standout games include:

A tiny selection of the games on sale during Meta's Peak Summer Sale.

In addition to discounts on individual games, Meta is also offering themed bundles that combine games and experiences into one purchase.

The Walking Dead Bundle, for example, packs The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and its sequel, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution into one purchase, while the Stealth Masters Bundle combines Assassin's Creed Nexus VR with Metro Awakening. There are a number of additional bundles as well, and you can explore those here.