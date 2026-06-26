Steam Summer Sale Offers Discounts On More Than 800 VR Games

The best time of the year is here! Steam's Summer Sale is offering massive discounts on hundreds of VR titles right now.

Steam's annual Summer Sale has kicked off and will run until July 9 at 1pm ET, and it's bringing discounts on more than 800 VR titles. Now is the perfect time to take another look at your wishlist!

The full list of discount games can be found here. On that main landing page you can scroll down to the filter options and enter 'VR' in the search box to filter the list down to just VR titles, or find the platform listed under "Visuals and Viewpoint."

The following is by no means a comprehensive list as there are well over 800 games on sale, both native and hybrid. At a glance, I've seen incredibly steep discounts. Half-Life Alyx is listed at 75% off, while Hitman and Assetto Corsa are discounted by a ludicrous 90%, among many others.

Here are some highlights:

The list truly goes on and on, with an almost overwhelming number of amazing VR experiences getting deep discounts.

Check it out for yourself, but be aware that the sale ends July 9.