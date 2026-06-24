VRacer Hoverbike Launches New Tracks & Supporter DLC Packs

The high speed hoverbike racing game unveiled a free update, scheduled multiplayer meetups, and a first wave of paid DLC.

As part of the latest VR Games Showcase, publisher Impact Inked and developer VertexBreakers showed a new trailer for their futuristic high-speed racing game VRacer Hoverbike. In the new trailer, the team revealed a free update, scheduled multiplayer meetups, and a wave of paid DLC that offers new gear, bikes, and tracks.

The full details of these many updates can be seen in the embedded trailer.

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VRacer Hoverbike offers traditional thumbstick controls, but it shines when users embrace its ‘virtual handlebar’ control system. Seven gameplay modes are available, including a career mode, time trials, and weekly challenges. You can also select a combat mode which throws offensive weapons like missiles, drones, and EMPs into the mix.

VRacer Hoverbike released on Steam Early Access (an incredible) eight years ago, and entered full release last June alongside a Quest port. We reviewed the game at that time, calling it "a perfect blend of speed, motion and haptics."A PlayStation VR2 release followed in November 2025, with cross-platform multiplayer support, dynamic foveated rendering, headset rumble, and adaptive triggers.

VRacer Hoverbike is out now on PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Quest.