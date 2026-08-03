Meta Horizon+ Adds 2 Great Monthly Games & 5 Catalog Titles

The August update for Meta's Horizon+ subscription for Quest headsets brings 2 great monthly games and five new catalog titles.
The August titles arrive shortly after the service expanded to include access to the Xbox Game Pass Starter plan, which includes up to 10 hours of cloud gaming each month across more than 50 supported Xbox titles.
August's Monthly Games are Wreckin' Raccoon and Iron Rebellion. These can now be claimed by active Horizon+ subscribers.
The Horizon+ catalog also grows with five additional titles:
Meta Horizon+ subscribers also get exclusive deals. August's deals include:
- Zero Caliber 2 for 50% off.
- Real VR Fishing US West Coast DLC for 30% off.
- Crime Shop Simulator Grind and Shine DLC for 35% off.
- The Light Brigade for 60% off.
Here's a closer look at the Monthly Games for August.
Wreckin' Raccoon
Wreckin' Raccoon is a silly sandbox game from nDreams Compass that puts you in the paws of a mischievous raccoon with just one goal: cause as much chaos as humanly (raccoonly?) possible at a roadside diner. You'll smash plates, raid the kitchen, scamper and scurry, prank the chef and elude the exterminator while completing missions and avoiding capture. The game is built around physics-driven interactions and open-ended gameplay; a pure sandbox.
Iron Rebellion
Iron Rebellion is a built-for-VR mech combat sim that puts you inside the fully interactive cockpit of towering war mechs. Eschewing traditional controls, Iron Rebellion has you physically operating switches, activating weapons, and manipulating each and every control within your mech's incredible cockpit. The game features 8v8 cross-platform multiplayer, distinct mech classes, extensive loadout customization, and several game modes.
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time.
Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:
- Beat Saber
- GOLF+
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Job Simulator
- Green Hell VR
- Titans Clinic
- The Thrill of the Fight
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Cooking Clash
- After the Fall
- Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu
- Into the Radius
- Crime Shop Simulator
- Project Demigod
- Pistol Whip
- Shave & Stuff
- Red Matter 2
- War of Wizards
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Pets & Stuff
- Vacation Simulator
- Demeo
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Action Hero
- Breachers
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
- The Climb 2
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Outta Hand
- Maestro
- Synth Riders
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Puzzling Places
- Deisim
- Racket Club
- Onward
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- In Death: Unchained
- The Light Brigade
- Elements Divided
- The 7th Guest VR
- Spatial Ops
- Fruit Ninja
- Premium Bowling
- iB Cricket
- Table Troopers
- Blacktop Hoops
- Moss
- Real VR Fishing
- Escaping Wonderland
Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games
Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.
Meta Horizon+ is a subscription service that gives players access to a monthly selection of games for $7.99 USD per month, or $59.99 USD a year. New Horizon+ users can enjoy a one-month free trial.