Meta Horizon+ Adds 2 Great Monthly Games & 5 Catalog Titles

The August update for Meta's Horizon+ subscription for Quest headsets brings 2 great monthly games and five new catalog titles.

The August titles arrive shortly after the service expanded to include access to the Xbox Game Pass Starter plan, which includes up to 10 hours of cloud gaming each month across more than 50 supported Xbox titles.

August's Monthly Games are Wreckin' Raccoon and Iron Rebellion. These can now be claimed by active Horizon+ subscribers.

The Horizon+ catalog also grows with five additional titles:

Meta Horizon+ subscribers also get exclusive deals. August's deals include:

Here's a closer look at the Monthly Games for August.

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Wreckin' Raccoon

Wreckin' Raccoon is a silly sandbox game from nDreams Compass that puts you in the paws of a mischievous raccoon with just one goal: cause as much chaos as humanly (raccoonly?) possible at a roadside diner. You'll smash plates, raid the kitchen, scamper and scurry, prank the chef and elude the exterminator while completing missions and avoiding capture. The game is built around physics-driven interactions and open-ended gameplay; a pure sandbox.

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Iron Rebellion

Iron Rebellion is a built-for-VR mech combat sim that puts you inside the fully interactive cockpit of towering war mechs. Eschewing traditional controls, Iron Rebellion has you physically operating switches, activating weapons, and manipulating each and every control within your mech's incredible cockpit. The game features 8v8 cross-platform multiplayer, distinct mech classes, extensive loadout customization, and several game modes.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time.

Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

Beat Saber

GOLF+

Walkabout Mini Golf

Job Simulator

Green Hell VR

Titans Clinic

The Thrill of the Fight

Asgard's Wrath 2

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Cooking Clash

After the Fall

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu

Into the Radius

Crime Shop Simulator

Project Demigod

Pistol Whip

Shave & Stuff

Red Matter 2

War of Wizards

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Pets & Stuff

Vacation Simulator

Demeo

Dungeons of Eternity

Action Hero

Breachers

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

The Climb 2

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Outta Hand

Maestro

Synth Riders

I Expect You To Die 2

Puzzling Places

Deisim

Racket Club

Onward

Les Mills Bodycombat

In Death: Unchained

The Light Brigade

Elements Divided

The 7th Guest VR

Spatial Ops

Fruit Ninja

Premium Bowling

iB Cricket

Table Troopers

Blacktop Hoops

Moss

Real VR Fishing

Escaping Wonderland

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.