Pavlov Shack Is Coming To Steam Frame Standalone

Pavlov Shack is coming soon to Steam Frame standalone, in addition to the full version being playable via PC VR streaming.

The Steam store listing specifies in the description that the game "supports the Steam Frame hardware only," implying that unlike the other Steam Frame certified games thus far, Shack will only run as a standalone app. This should not be surprising once you understand Shack's origins.

Pavlov Shack is a separate title from its PC VR sibling, built because the original Pavlov was not able to run on standalone hardware. The reductions in things like resolution and draw distance that would have been required to get Pavlov performant on Meta Quest 1 and 2 would have put those players at a competitive disadvantage, so Shack was developed instead.

Shack started as a free app that had to be sideloaded via SideQuest before the beta version went to the now defunct App Lab and eventually a full release as a paid game in 2023. The Frame port will only support crossplay with Meta Quest, maintaining the separation between the two versions of the game. The original Pavlov, to date, has never released on Quest.

A community manager for Vankrupt Games did clarify on Discord that any players who already own Pavlov on SteamVR will get Shack for free.

Pavlov Shack can be wishlisted on Steam now.