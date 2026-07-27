Futuristic VR FPS Hyper Dash Shutting Down This November

Triangle Factory announced that its long-running competitive FPS Hyper Dash will close its online servers on November 1. The latest update to the game, available now, ensures the game will be playable offline after that date.

It has been a familiar story of late for aging multiplayer experiences in VR. OrbusVR. A Township Tale. Quantaar. Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl. Rec Room. Online games are expensive to maintain and in light of dwindling player counts and lower ongoing revenue, decisions like this have to be made.

To hear it straight from Triangle Factory:

Simply put, Hyper Dash is no longer generating enough revenue to cover its ongoing server and maintenance costs. As the game has grown older, the time and resources required to support it have continued to increase, and unfortunately we can no longer justify those costs. Additionally, the game relies on some third party software that doesn’t allow us to open up the game for community hosting.

Triangle Factory released the final Hyper Dash build today, an update to the game it says will keep the game playable offline after the servers shut down this fall. All DLC sales have been discontinued and players will receive six thousand credits for free to check out skins and other available items.

Hyper Dash is Triangle Factory's longest-running VR game, first publicly playable in alpha testing in 2019 and going free to play in 2022. The reality is older games built on older engines become more difficult to maintain and update. Developers like Triangle Factory have a choice to either update that engine, a time and resource-intensive process, or face a continuously lowering ceiling on what can be done with the game. We recently reported on Deep Type Games facing the same issues with Hellsplit: Arena.

Meanwhile, its newer titles demand attention. Forefront went to its full 1.0 release earlier this year and Triangle Factory recently announced Breachers: Outbreak. Thankfully for those who wish to continue playing Hyper Dash into perpetuity, the game will be available for offline play. That is more than we can say for other games that land in this situation.

Hyper Dash is available now for free on Meta Quest and Steam.