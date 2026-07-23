Co-op Dungeon Crawler One More Delve Leaves Early Access

One More Delve, a physics-based co-op dungeon crawler, moves to a full 1.0 release on SteamVR and Meta Quest today following a brief stint in Early Access.

The game was featured in March's VR Games Showcase and released the following month on April 27. Here's the 1.0 trailer:

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The 1.0 release adds a fifth dungeon (with difficulty settings) and Flintlock pistols as a new weapon, along with new clothes and weapon models. One More Delve started with three dungeons at initial release. The fourth came with an update in May alongside new bosses, regular enemies, weapons, and armor sets.

We played One More Delve in Early Access, saying "One More Delve still has a few rough edges to smooth out during this Early Access phase, such as ... collision issues and visual glitches. Still, there is plenty of potential here for a solid VR dungeon crawler..."

One More Delve is available now for Steam and Quest 3 headsets.