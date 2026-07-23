Roboquest VR Launches Today On Quest 3 Along With Cross-Platform Co-Op

Roboquest VR is out today on Meta Quest 3 and 3S, alongside a same-day update enabling cross-platform co-op on Quest, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.

Flat2VR Studios has launched Roboquest VR on Meta Quest 3 and 3S, bringing its acclaimed roguelite shooter to Meta's platform alongside a major free update that introduces cross-platform co-op across all supported VR platforms.

The co-op update allows players on Meta Quest 3/3S, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR to team up in two-player cooperative game sessions. Players may team up through Quickplay, Room Codes, or direct friend invites. Co-op mode includes shared campaign progression, weapon trading between teammates, individual loot drops, cooperative revives, and support for joining hosts regardless of basecamp progression.

A trailer for the co-op mode has been released, and you can see that here:

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Flat2VR Studios had originally intended to release the Quest version and co-op feature in May, but these releases were delayed in order to improve the Quest release and more closely align the quality and user experience across all platforms.

Roboquest VR takes RyseUp Studios' 2023 roguelite FPS and thoroughly overhauls it for VR. You control a Guardian robot taking down waves of hostile enemy machines, blazing a path for your human companion Max towards Haven 8 - an oasis in the desert that makes up most of the post-apocalyptic Earth.

We reviewed Roboquest VR when it debuted late last year, calling it "a near-flawless adaptation," and "one of [our] new favorite games to experience in a VR headset." In our end-of-year roundup, Roboquest VR earned "PC VR Game of the Year 2025."

Roboquest VR is available now for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR2.