Iron Rebellion's Observer Update Adds Spectator Mode & Minimap UI Improvements

Iron Rebellion's latest update introduces a new spectator mode and improvements to the PvP mech battler's minimap as players eagerly await the promised PvE mode and single-player campaign.
Developer Black Beach Studio announced its plans for Faction Wars, a long-requested single-player and co-op PvE mode, this spring, with most of its subsequent updates working towards fully realizing that goal.
The Observer Update introduces a spectator mode, allowing players to watch live matches with a free-fly camera and special controls only available for those watching a match, including an adjustable comfort vignette. The idea is to open up options for better gameplay footage and possible community events. Game hosts can toggle the spectate option when setting up a lobby.
For those players in actual combat, the game's minimap has been completely overhauled with the following features:
- New minimap rendering with proper height shading, built for every map.
- Cleaner boot-up animation and refreshed marker visuals.
- Teammates and friendly turrets are always visible to your team.
- Conquest points tint red/blue (depending on your team) with live capture ownership, matching the in-game UI.
- Pings show as green markers for your team.
- Enemy mechs and turrets don't appear on the map automatically. Ping them to reveal them in red.
- Artillery impact zones show as rings on the map, but only for shells fired by you or your teammates. Enemy artillery stays hidden.
- Repair pickups now show as green pills.
Iron Rebellion is available now on Steam and Meta Quest.