Iron Rebellion's Observer Update Adds Spectator Mode & Minimap UI Improvements

Iron Rebellion's latest update introduces a new spectator mode and improvements to the PvP mech battler's minimap as players eagerly await the promised PvE mode and single-player campaign.

Developer Black Beach Studio announced its plans for Faction Wars, a long-requested single-player and co-op PvE mode, this spring, with most of its subsequent updates working towards fully realizing that goal.

The Observer Update introduces a spectator mode, allowing players to watch live matches with a free-fly camera and special controls only available for those watching a match, including an adjustable comfort vignette. The idea is to open up options for better gameplay footage and possible community events. Game hosts can toggle the spectate option when setting up a lobby.

Iron Rebellion's new minimap

For those players in actual combat, the game's minimap has been completely overhauled with the following features:

New minimap rendering with proper height shading, built for every map.

Cleaner boot-up animation and refreshed marker visuals.

Teammates and friendly turrets are always visible to your team.

Conquest points tint red/blue (depending on your team) with live capture ownership, matching the in-game UI.

Pings show as green markers for your team.

Enemy mechs and turrets don't appear on the map automatically. Ping them to reveal them in red.

Artillery impact zones show as rings on the map, but only for shells fired by you or your teammates. Enemy artillery stays hidden.

Repair pickups now show as green pills.

Iron Rebellion is available now on Steam and Meta Quest.