VR Mech Combat Game Iron Rebellion Announces PvE Expansion

The PvP mech combat game Iron Rebellion is bringing a long awaited feature soon.

Iron Rebellion has had a PvE mode on its roadmap since its Early Access days. The Foundation Update in December 2025 laid the groundwork for future PvE with an overhaul of the game's AI. Now after adding new game modes, expanding the lobby size two different times, and leaving Early Access, Black Beach Studio has announced the official PvE expansion, titled Faction Wars.

Black Beach says the PvE mode will be an extended universe building on the foundation laid in PvP that "goes beyond individual matches and creates a space where players fight for control over worlds and conquer the stars." PvE has been a long requested feature by the game's community in Iron Rebellion's Discord. At the time of this article, Faction Wars is expected sometime in 2026. Black Beach's announcement says more details will come later this year.

Iron Rebellion is available on Quest and Steam for $24.99.