Iron Rebellion Gets 16-Player Warzones In New Update

Today's Iron Rebellion update adds 16-player warzones to the action mech game, also promising performance boosts on Quest and PC VR.

Now live on both platforms, the latest Iron Rebellion update increases the player cap from 8 to 16 across all maps and game modes. Developer Black Beach Studio advised it “had to do an absurd amount of additional optimization” to get this working on Quest, though it confirmed the PC VR edition “shares a lot” of performance benefits from this.

Other changes to Iron Rebellion include a fresh intro screen, a new community map, three new training scenarios, and promised interaction improvements across your mech. Despite the increased player count, Black Beach Studio states it has improved performance on Quest hardware “by up to 25% in some cases.” You can read the full patch notes provided to UploadVR below.

Update 1.15 Patch Notes Warzone 8v8 mode Increased player cap to 16 up from previous 8.

This allows for way more action packed matches, supported by all maps and gamemodes.

In order to get this to run on Quest hardware we had to do an absurd amount of additional optimization, but PCVR shares a lot of the benefits here. New Intro Screen Updated our old welcome board screen to better onboard new players and show latest features.

Added 3 quick training scenarios for getting to know the basics. Interaction improvements Made multiple improvements to hands interaction with UI.

Easier and smoother button clicking.

Hands automatically go into “clicking” pose when near UI, same with grabbable objects.

Implemented button highlight when the hand is hovering close to UI to clearly show what’s clickable. Tons of optimization We managed to improve performance on Quest hardware by up to 25% in some cases.

PCVR performance should be significantly better as well. Community Maps Added Iron Forge by JakeStateFarmer, Discord faction, Iron Core’s home base. Mech production and lava make for a unique experience.

Added “NK” a sneak peek at a new official map in the works by Kforce to the community maps section. Misc Frag launcher nerfed a bit.

New lobby and scoreboard UI to house 16 players.

Various additional UI improvements.

Community requested bug fixes.

Inspired by Titanfall, MechWarrior, and Hawken, Iron Rebellion has seen continued post-launch updates since receiving its full release last December. May's update introduced a custom camo maker and a new camera toolkit, while last month's minor update added improved hand functionality and a fully functional coffee machine to your mech.

Iron Rebellion is available now on Quest and Steam.