Iron Rebellion Update Lets You Decorate Mechs With Custom Camo

Iron Rebellion adds two new community maps, a custom camo maker and more to the VR multiplayer mech game in today's update.

Following its full release last December, the latest Iron Rebellion update is now live following a smaller patch back in February. Developer Black Beach Studio confirmed this includes a custom camo maker for your mechs with three layers of 'unique textures and colors,' alongside a camera toolkit for improved gameplay capture with additional settings. Here's how the update looks.

Elsewhere, buffs for FOS Beams, Intimidator, Pulse Rails, Infiltrator, and Shields are live as part of a weapons and rebalancing effort. Two new community maps, Desert Canyons and Sentinel Facility, are now live and older maps have received tweaks. Extra ammo and mass is also available on most maps, while other bug fixes and tweaks have also been made.

You can find the full patch notes below.

V1.142 Camo and Camera Toolkit Update - Full Patch Notes Customization and Camo system All new camo system with a strong focus on unique customization. Equip your mech with up to three pattern layers with adjustable scale, rotation, offset, and intensity. Create anything from stealth blends to aggressive high-contrast designs to drive fear into the enemy ranks. Patreon game supporters also gain access to a secret camo pattern known only to a select few. Camera Toolkit Improved Smooth Camera - Smoothed camera gets major upgrades to better capture cockpit interactions and mech dynamics like shaking from damage or movement. Improvements to how the camera moves and follows action make flat screen footage feel much closer to the real VR experience. Footage now feels more alive and true to the in-game experience.

All New Camcorder - A placeable camera that lets you frame shots exactly how you want. Perfect for cinematic angles, gameplay highlights, and custom scenes with full control over position and rotation. This also benefits from a lot of tech we built for smooth camera improvements!

Custom FOV - FOV settings let you control how wide or narrow the view is for each shot. Easily switch between portrait and landscape mode to suit different platforms and styles.

Gameplay & Balance Increased Pulse Rails accuracy and damage, adjusted spread.

Increased Intimidators damage.

Reduced Spitfire damage slightly.

Gave LR-FOS BEAM a damage increase as well.

Artillery and airstrikes now hit shields and other blocking objects.

Cloaking: Halved cost.

Heavy Shield: Doubled health.

Healing drones are now networked and appear to other players as well.

UI & UX Improved disconnecting and reconnecting logic and information conveyed, no more black screens without a reason!

All new sound and visual effects for picking mechs, weapons, augments and camo.

Force headphones option for Standalone Quest players

Maps & Environments Echus: Ammo increased from 8 → 12

Redland: Major update- New layout and visual improvements

Abandoned Sector: Major update- Visual improvements

Sentinel: New map- Mountaintop facility environment with tight corridors and large rooms, mid size

Canyons: New map- Desert canyon environment, mid size

Magma Fields: Minor fixes and improvements, lava plane textures fixed for standalone

Badlands: Ammo increased from 8 → 16, added spawn cover.

Bulletheim: Ammo increased from 8 → 16

Inspired by Titanfall, MechWarrior and Hawken, Iron Rebellion initially launched in early access nearly four years ago before December's full release. While our hands-on following version 1.0's launch lamented a lack of single player content, we considered it a “laudable” effort that offers enjoyable multiplayer which feels 'finely tuned and balanced.'

You can read our previous thoughts in full below, and Iron Rebellion is available now on Quest and Steam.