Iron Rebellion Prepares For The Future With Foundations Update

Iron Rebellion prepares for the future with today's update, giving the multiplayer VR mech game overhauled AI units, new modes, and more.

Now available on Quest and Steam, developer Black Beach Studio describes today's 'Foundations Update' as a “meaningful step toward the next phase of the game’s development.” This introduces Abandoned Sector 9, an official new map originally created by a community Discord member, Kforce, that's since been revamped by the studio's lead artist.

Stating Abandoned Sector 9 represents the team’s updated visual direction, Black Beach Studio calls it the “highest-fidelity environment ever produced” for Iron Rebellion. This map features flooded alleyways, fractured overpasses, and broken megastructures across a dense battleground, which the studio advised offers a preview of this universe's future.

This update also introduces a complete AI systems overhaul to help Iron Rebellion's expanding PvE direction. “With new behavior profiles, adaptive threat response, and moment-to-moment context awareness, AI units now support more reactive, varied, and engaging encounters across every existing mode and all future cooperative experiences,” states the team.

Two new gameplay modes are live: Death Match is a timed free-for-all mode, while Gun Game sees you advance your loadout by killing enemies using a randomly selected mech class.

Finally, Iron Rebellion also received a full networking rewrite that the developer states separates the backend from its previous team-dependent structure, allowing them to introduce new game types in upcoming updates.

“This update moves us one step closer to the types of experiences we want to build,” said Justin Spice, Founder of Black Beach Studio in a prepared statement. “The new AI opens up design space we didn’t have before, and Sector 9 shows where we’re taking the world visually. There’s a lot ahead, and this update is an important part of getting there.”

Iron Rebellion is out now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.