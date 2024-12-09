Iron Rebellion Version 1.0 Arrives This Week On Quest & Steam

VR multiplayer mech game Iron Rebellion enters full release this week on Quest & Steam.

Previously described as a love letter to Titanfall and Hawken, Iron Rebellion is now ready for full release on December 12. Developer Black Beach Studio revealed that the upcoming 1.0 update adds a complete progression system that begins with the easiest to use mechs and weapons. The studio states this should assist newcomers with the onboarding process. Other changes include “significant optimizations, leaderboards, and a final round of general polish.”

Initially released in early access three years ago, we've been expecting news on the upcoming full release since September's 'Abilities & Augments' update. This hefty patch notably introduced three new mech classes and new abilities for each mech, added various community maps while updating other maps, reworked various screens across the mech's cockpit, and more.

Iron Rebellion is available now in early access on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, and the full release reaches both platforms on December 12.