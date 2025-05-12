Iron Guard Brings Sci-Fi Tower Defense To PlayStation VR2 This Week

Iron Guard, a VR sci-fi tower defense game, is heading to PlayStation VR2 later this week.

Initially launched in 2021, Iron Guard takes place in the 23rd century and follows 1st officer Graves after his ship, the Avalon, crash lands on the planet Akris. You're tasked with defending your surviving crew's lives by fending off hostile enemy waves that emerge from multiple routes, upgrading your weaponry as the mission progresses. Our previous Quest hands-on in 2022 found it enjoyable, though we didn't believe it took full advantage of VR's capabilities.

While Iron Guard previously launched on most major VR platforms, it's the first time we've seen it on a PlayStation console. The upcoming PS VR2 port was initially announced back in March by developer Xlab Digital without a release date and now, the PlayStation Store page confirms a May 14 launch. However, it's unclear if the port uses PS VR2 features like eye-tracking or adaptive triggers.

This PlayStation VR2 launch also times up with the upcoming sequel, Iron Guard: Salvation. In Salvation, we're tasked with defeating a new threat that's emerged across the solar system years after defeating Akris. That's targeting a summer 2025 release window on Quest with a Steam version also coming, but the sequel isn't currently confirmed for PlayStation VR2.

Iron Guard launches on May 14 for PlayStation VR2 at 9pm PT, and it's out now on Quest, Steam, Viveport, and Pico.