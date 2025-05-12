Golden Gloves Is Hosting A VR Boxing Tournament This Week

VR boxing game Golden Gloves is hosting an official tournament next week.

Released in 2022 through early access, developer Engine Room VR confirmed that the inaugural eGoldenGloves National Championship begins this week alongside the 102nd annual National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions. Taking place at Tulsa's Arvest Convention Center on May 16 at 3pm PT, the tournament will be streamed from the game's YouTube channel.

Detailed in a press release, Engine Room VR describes this as a “first-of-its-kind” event that lets VR boxers compete via Golden Gloves on Quest, and that's happening alongside amateur boxers. Several events are planned across the year, and more details about this specific tournament can be found on the official website.

While it's far from the only boxing experience we've seen on Quest following games like The Thrill of the Fight 2 and its predecessor, Golden Gloves aims to deliver a more competitive minded experience that's also focused on fitness. Featuring both solo and multiplayer modes, the game uses various anti-cheat & anti-flail methods to stop players spamming attacks.

Golden Gloves VR is available now in early access on Meta Quest and Steam, and the full launch will follow this fall on Quest.