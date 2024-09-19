VR Mech Shooter Iron Rebellion Adds New Abilities As Full Release Draws Near

Iron Rebellion, a VR mech sim love letter to Titanfall and Hawken, receives its last major update before entering full release.

Previously released in early access three years ago, Iron Rebellion is one step closer to ending its eight-year development cycle. Marking its most significant early access update yet, developer Black Beach Studio is introducing new mech abilities in Version 0.939 via six customizable classes, three of which are brand new. You can watch the gameplay trailer below.

0:00 / 0:45 1×

Recon is a mech designed for swift reconnaissance that can deploy motion sensors. Infiltrator is built for stealth and can cloak for invisibility. Breaker is a medium mech designed for combat flexibility, letting you briefly overclock your abilities and call in an airstrike. E-Pulse mech comes with an EMP detonator to stun enemies and destroy shields. Reinforcer is a heavy support unit that provides supplies and acts as a mobile redeployment point. Finally, Guardian can use a large one-way energy shield for defensive play.

Deploying special abilities requires collecting a new raw material called 'Mass,' and every ability has a cost. Other changes include tweaking augments through a new tuning station while balancing has been adjusted for the mech armor system. Black Beach Studio states version 1.0 will focus on "clean up and polish," and that's all detailed in the latest progress log.

Iron Rebellion is available now in early access on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, while the full release is planned for Q4 2024. A flatscreen PC mode will also arrive directly after the full release.