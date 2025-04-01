Breachers and Thrasher are the Meta Quest+ monthly redeemable titles for April 2025.

What Is Meta Quest+? The Meta Quest+ subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month as well as access the titles in its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly games were GOLF+ and The Light Brigade.

Breachers

Breachers is a 5v5 team-based FPS available on Quest, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and PC VR. It sees one team defend a bomb until it detonates while the other tries to defuse it, reminiscent of Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six.

We were highly impressed with Breachers in our review, describing it as "a fine effort that delivers on its promise, offering a thrilling tactical VR shooter with satisfying gunplay" with "a strong future ahead", and subsequent updates have proven us right about that, while crossplay has kept its playerbase strong even two years after launch.

Thrasher

Trasher is an aesthetic abstract puzzler with a superb soundtrack.

In our review, we described how it "combines the exhilaration of chasing moving targets with a unique visual style and a superb soundtrack", stating that its "uncompromising vision and challenging but approachable gameplay are to be admired".