Meta Quest+ Subscription Offers Two Games Monthly For $7.99

Meta Quest+ is a new subscription service for VR games, available today from $7.99 monthly.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Meta's plans for a subscription service. Back in March, a hidden page appeared mentioning "Quest Pass" was spotted by a Twitter user. Similar to PlayStation Plus, this provides two VR games every month for Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners, with forward compatibility planned for Quest 3. Starting with Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995 for July, those will be replaced in August by Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge.

"You get to keep each title as long as you’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber, so the value builds over time. And you can cancel at any time for maximum flexibility," says Meta. It also confirms that if you rejoin later on, "you’ll regain access to all of the titles from your original paid subscription period."

Meta Quest+ is out today directly through the Meta Quest store, An introductory offer is available for $1 until July 31, 2023, moving onto $7.99 a month afterwards and $59.99 annually.