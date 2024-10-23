No Man's Sky Prepares For Halloween With The Cursed Expedition

No Man's Sky prepares for Halloween with The Cursed, a limited time event that's now live on PS VR2 and Steam.

Described by Hello Games as a weird and unsettling event, the latest No Man's Sky expedition is now live for "approximately" three weeks. Set in a twilight universe where time shifts unexpectedly and reality's boundaries are weakening, The Cursed sees you become haunted by visions and voices from another dimension, and safety can only be found in a new "Giger-esque" Boundary Starship designed like a flying saucer. Here's the announcement trailer.

You can't go exploring the universe like you normally would since The Cursed restricts hyperdrive travel, limiting your journey to an old portal network as you uncover new information and strange blueprints. Completing this expedition offers exclusive rewards like a "Cthulhu-esque" Horror Exosuit customisation, bioluminescent pets and the UFO-inspired Boundary Herald Starship.

"As players struggle to navigate these haunted worlds, they may come face to face with the ghostly beings that drift across the boundaries. Sometimes these spectral anomalies merely observe, and sometimes they can turn much more hostile... These encounters provide players with new challenging enemies and boss battles, at a scale not seen before in No Man’s Sky," states Hello Games in a press release.

No Man's Sky is available now on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and flatscreen platforms. It's also receiving a PS5 Pro update, and further details will be shared "in the coming weeks."