Meta's Interaction SDK now supports Unreal Engine, and the Unity version now supports non-Meta headsets.

Meta Interaction SDK provides standard common hand interactions and elements that support controllers and hand tracking. The SDK includes direct object grabbing and holding, distance grabbing, pokable 2D and 3D buttons, teleportation, gesture detection, and since the latest version even includes Horizon OS UI Set, a high-level UI framework that by default matches the system theme.

The SDK prevents developers from having to reinvent the wheel to implement basic interactions, and users from having to relearn interactions between apps that use it.

0:00 / 0:07 1×

Previously, Meta Interaction SDK was only available for Unity. It's now available for Unreal Engine too. However, the Horizon OS UI Set isn't yet part of the Unreal Engine version.

For Unity, Meta has moved the core of its Interaction SDK into a new Interaction SDK Essentials package, which no longer depends on Meta XR Core SDK and can support the Unity XR system, including its hands. This should allow Meta Interaction SDK to be used to build XR apps that run on almost any headset, though there may be reasons this isn't yet practical for production software.