Free-To-Play Social Playground Jetpack Clankers Hits Early Access On Meta Quest Next Week

Jetpack Clankers joins a crowded field of free-to-play social apps on Meta Quest when it debuts on June 16, forgoing the popular arm-based movement system popularized by Gorilla Tag for jets to move around its colorful arenas.

The game's website has been up for some time, but the first official trailer dropped at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase:

0:00 / 0:43 1×

Jetpack Clankers is the newest title from Wooorld Inc., a departure from its previous titles, Google Earth-based exploration experience Wooorld and Geoguessr-like location guessing game Where On Earth.

In Clankers, players are transformed into robots with jets for hands and wheels for legs racing around huge arenas at breakneck speeds. It also touts a host of activities like arcade games, toys, a special game called Clankball, and creating musical beats with friends.

Jetpack Clankers releases in Early Access on Meta Quest on June 16. Its official website also says "Steam Frame and PC VR support coming soon."