Space Flight Simulator Remnant Protocol Details Future Plans In Public Roadmap

Remnant Protocol, out now in Early Access on Meta Quest, has had its future development plans laid out in a roadmap by developer Progenitor Game Studios.

Remnant Protocol casts players as the commander of Sanctuary, a secret location serving as the base of operations for a galactic rebellion, the Remnant Forces, against the oppressive authoritarian Usurpers. It all sounds very Star Wars.

The full image is below, detailing two different sandbox modes, a 'conquest' mode where players capture and hold control zones, and a flagship mode where your flagship must be defended while destroying the opponent's ship.

The sandbox modes, Attrition and Last Stand, are already live with the rest expected to come later in 2026. PC playtesting is expected to begin soon.

Procedurally generated missions and a roguelite mode are also being considered. The game was first announced as a hybrid title in 2022. Somewhere along the way, Progenitor acquired funding from Meta and listed Meta as an 'official publishing partner.' It released in Alpha Early Access on Quest in June and has a 3.3 score from 21 ratings.

Reading through the reviews, the lack of VR interactions in the cockpit and early state of the game were the common negatives attributed to the game. Progenitor has noted both in the 'Known Issues' and said updates are coming to address both concerns.

The Early Access period is generally intended to be used to gather community feedback and help shape the future of a project. Games like Hot Dogs, Horseshoes, and Hand Grenades, both Into The Radius games, Ghosts of Tabor, and Bootstrap Island all greatly benefitted from a productive stint in Early Access. The common link between these titles was a highly engaged development team actively soliciting and reacting to player feedback.

Remnant Protocol is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest and can be wishlisted on Steam.