Ghosts Of Tabor Doubles Early Access Revenue To Reach $20 Million

VR extraction shooter Ghosts of Tabor has earned over $20 million in total revenue.

Before moving from App Lab to the Quest Horizon Store earlier this year, developer Combat Waffle Studios and publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment announced that Ghosts of Tabor had earned over $10 million and hit 500k players. Following its relaunch in February, it's now doubled those earnings to surpass $20 million.

We also learned more about Ghosts of Tabor's current userbase. A prepared statement from Beyond Frames' CMO, Maeva Sponbergs, confirms there are now over 835,000 registered players across Quest, Steam, and Pico, and August reached 160,000 monthly active users. The average playtime is currently 120 minutes per session.

Given his prior objections to Meta retiring it, Combat Waffle's CEO Scott Albright unsurprisingly credits the App Lab ecosystem as being "instrumental" to the game's success. He also states early community feedback helped shape the experience.

“While the App Lab ecosystem may have been retired this year, its spirit lives on with the early access tag on the Meta Horizon Store – and that’s a tag we’ll be applying to our next two titles, GRIM and Silent North, to ensure we’re gathering all the best learnings again before their wider launches.”

Ghosts of Tabor is available now on SteamVR, Rift, Quest, and Pico for $24.99. The PlayStation VR2 version will launch "later this year."