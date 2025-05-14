 Skip to content
visionOS 3 Will Reportedly Let You Scroll With Your Eyes

 David Heaney
Apple Vision Pro's visionOS 3 will let you scroll with your eyes, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Currently, you scroll in visionOS by keeping your index finger pinched to your thumb and moving them up or down vertically as if pulling a very thin rope, with which interface is scrolled determined by where your eyes are looking.

This works well, but definitely requires more physical exertion than scrolling a mouse or touchscreen.

How you scroll in visionOS today.

According to Gurman, who has a strong track record of reporting on Apple products in advance of an official reveal, Apple is testing a new eye-scrolling feature for visionOS 3 wherein you can scroll using your eyes. He doesn't detail exactly how this would work.

visionOS 3 is expected to be announced at Apple's WWDC25 event, set for June 9. Apple first announced visionOS, and the Vision Pro headset, at WWDC23, and at WWDC24 it unveiled visionOS 2.

Apple Reveals The Date It’s Expected To Unveil visionOS 3
Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 9 this year.
David Heaney

As for what else you can expect for visionOS 3, Gurman's previous reporting suggests that Apple and Sony are working to bring PlayStation VR2 Sense controller support to Vision Pro, and he reiterated this in February.

Apple Vision Pro Will Magnify, Describe, Find, Or Read Anything In View
For accessibility, Apple Vision Pro is getting the ability to magnify passthrough, as well as to describe, find, or read anything in your view using on-device AI.
David Heaney

Yesterday, Apple officially announced a range of accessibility enhancements and features coming to visionOS this year, including the ability to magnify passthrough, a feature to describe, find, or read anything in your view using on-device AI, and brain-computer interface (BCI) device support.

Apple Vision Pro Is Getting Brain-Computer Interface Support
Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS will get support for brain-computer interface (BCI) devices later this year, starting with Synchron’s Stentrode.
David Heaney
