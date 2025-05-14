visionOS 3 Will Reportedly Let You Scroll With Your Eyes

Apple Vision Pro's visionOS 3 will let you scroll with your eyes, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Currently, you scroll in visionOS by keeping your index finger pinched to your thumb and moving them up or down vertically as if pulling a very thin rope, with which interface is scrolled determined by where your eyes are looking.

This works well, but definitely requires more physical exertion than scrolling a mouse or touchscreen.

0:00 / 0:11 1× How you scroll in visionOS today.

According to Gurman, who has a strong track record of reporting on Apple products in advance of an official reveal, Apple is testing a new eye-scrolling feature for visionOS 3 wherein you can scroll using your eyes. He doesn't detail exactly how this would work.

visionOS 3 is expected to be announced at Apple's WWDC25 event, set for June 9. Apple first announced visionOS, and the Vision Pro headset, at WWDC23, and at WWDC24 it unveiled visionOS 2.

As for what else you can expect for visionOS 3, Gurman's previous reporting suggests that Apple and Sony are working to bring PlayStation VR2 Sense controller support to Vision Pro, and he reiterated this in February.

Yesterday, Apple officially announced a range of accessibility enhancements and features coming to visionOS this year, including the ability to magnify passthrough, a feature to describe, find, or read anything in your view using on-device AI, and brain-computer interface (BCI) device support.