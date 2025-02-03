Apple and Sony are still working to bring PS VR2 Sense controller support to Vision Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Gurman has a relatively strong track record of reliably reporting on Apple's product plans years in advance, and successfully described most of Apple Vision Pro's hardware and software before it was officially revealed.

Gurman originally reported on the project back in December, saying that the companies intended to announce the support "weeks ago", but that the rollout had been postponed. "My expectation is that an announcement will still come at some point — unless it gets abruptly scrapped.", he wrote.

Now, in his latest newsletter, Gurman says "all signs point to this project still being in development", and that he expects it to arrive in a visionOS update later this year.

visionOS 3 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025, Apple's yearly software conference, which takes place in June.

According to his previous reporting, the update would include support for navigating the visionOS interfaces with the PS VR2 Sense controllers, as well as using them in apps and games.

PlayStation VR2's Sense controllers have thumbsticks, buttons, grip triggers, and index triggers, as well as high fidelity haptic feedback.

Sony currently doesn't sell the PS VR2 Sense controllers separately, not even for replacements, but when this support launches it would start to, including at Apple Stores and from Apple's website.

Of course, support for controllers won't in itself be enough to entice many developers to port their titles over to visionOS. Apple Vision Pro has an install base of only around half a million owners, and only a fraction of them will own or buy PS VR2 Sense controllers. To spur a gaming ecosystem on visionOS, Apple may need to fund developers, as Meta does for its Quest headsets. But it's unclear whether Apple is willing to do that.