Lynx Has Entered Liquidation, Meaning Its R2 Headset Won't Launch

French XR startup Lynx has entered compulsory liquidation, meaning it must shut down and its R2 headset will not be launching.

An official notice from the French government confirms that the country's commercial court placed Lynx, legally registered as SL Process, into liquidation on March 4. The stated reason is that Lynx was unable to pay its debts with available funds for some time, and at the most recent hearing the court determined that this was now "manifestly impossible".

UploadVR reached out to Lynx at the time the notice went live, and we've made numerous attempts to contact the company's founder Stan Larroque for comment, in case there are nuances to this case that the government notice doesn't make clear. But we have received no reply of any kind, and thus we're now publishing this article regardless.

According to French law, being placed into compulsory liquidation means that the company must cease all operations immediately, and that a court-appointed liquidator will take full control of the company in order to sell off its intellectual property, including patents and software, to repay creditors.

Lynx repeatedly failed to meet its deadlines for its R1 headset, which it Kickstarted in 2021, and while originally envisioned as a $500 competitor to Meta Quest headsets, the price for new orders rose to $850 and then $1300 as the company pivoted to primarily targeting businesses.

Had it shipped on time, in 2022, Lynx-R1 would have been the first consumer standalone headset with color passthrough. But after repeated delays it was beaten to market by Meta Quest Pro, and by the time backers started to receive their headsets, years later, Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro had shipped too.

Further, even as recently as late 2025, some backers had not had their headset delivered, nor received a refund offer as Lynx had once promised.

The company's compulsory liquidation comes less than two months after it formally revealed the design and key specifications of Lynx-R2, which would have been its second headset.

Lynx was set to be powered by the same XR2 Gen 2 chipset as Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra, and similar displays and sensors, but feature aspheric pancake lenses, developed in partnership with Israeli startup Hypervision, that would have offered a field of view of 126° horizontal and 103° vertical. That would have made it one of the widest field of view VR headsets to ship as a product anyone can buy, and by far the widest standalone of any kind.

Larroque told UploadVR that his company had "learned so much with the R1", and would not do a crowdfunding campaign or preorders with R2, simply making it available for purchase when it was ready to ship.

But unless some other company buys the intellectual property of Lynx and revives R2, the headset will not be launching anymore.

A crucial part of Lynx's story, and perhaps the reason for its demise, was that while R2 was originally teased as running Google's Android XR, with Google officially announcing Lynx as a partner when first unveiling the operating system, in November Lynx told UploadVR that Google "terminated" its agreement.

"We remain open to having Android XR running on the device when Google releases the OS for other headsets, as we worked closely with them for a year to make sure the compatibility would be guaranteed", Lynx told us at the time.

One aspect of Lynx that saw widespread commendation from the industry was its commitment to open-source and openness in general. LynxOS, its Android fork, is open source, and Lynx headsets have an open bootloader. Buyers had raw unrestricted access to the sensors via APIs, and Lynx said R2 was designed to be open, modular, and repairable, built with screws instead of glue, and that it planned to make schematics available and spare parts buyable.

Last year, Lynx even released an open-source 6DoF positional tracking system that should work on any Android headset with a Qualcomm chip.

But the reality of running a business is ruthless, hardware is hard, and the conditions for a deep tech startup are far less favorable in France than in Silicon Valley. It's possible that the true story of what happened at Lynx will emerge, and we'll try to bring you it, but for now it merely joins the long list of failed hardware startups in XR, from StarVR to DecaGear. RIP.