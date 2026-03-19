Ubisoft Ends Development At Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Studio

Ubisoft is ending game development at Red Storm Entertainment, a studio responsible for several popular VR titles.

Ubisoft will end game production at Red Storm Entertainment. The studio developed such early Tom Clancy games as Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, and more recently worked in VR development, creating Werewolves Within, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, and Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.

The cessation of game development will result in a reported loss of 105 jobs, with all game development jobs being made redundant. The remaining staff of Red Storm Entertainment will reportedly adopt a support role, handling global IT and Snowdrop engine support.

Ubisoft has recently closed multiple studios, laid off hundreds of workers, and canceled or delayed over a dozen projects amidst a "reset" which seeks to lower the company's global operating costs by more than €200 million.

We had high praise for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR in our review, awarding it our 2023 Quest Game of the Year, and noting it was "the most fun [we've] ever had with Assassin's Creed."

Speaking in a Q&A session discussing the French publisher's Q3 2024 fiscal year earnings, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot noted his disappointment in the game's sales numbers, and confirmed the publisher's unwillingness to increase their investment in VR until the medium "grows enough."