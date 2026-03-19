 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Industry News / VR Gaming

Ubisoft Ends Development At Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Studio

 &  James Tocchio
Ubisoft Ends Development At Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Studio

Ubisoft is ending game development at Red Storm Entertainment, a studio responsible for several popular VR titles.

Ubisoft will end game production at Red Storm Entertainment. The studio developed such early Tom Clancy games as Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, and more recently worked in VR development, creating Werewolves Within, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, and Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.

The cessation of game development will result in a reported loss of 105 jobs, with all game development jobs being made redundant. The remaining staff of Red Storm Entertainment will reportedly adopt a support role, handling global IT and Snowdrop engine support.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Review: Stands Proud With The Series
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR proudly stands alongside the main series. Our full review:
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

Ubisoft has recently closed multiple studios, laid off hundreds of workers, and canceled or delayed over a dozen projects amidst a "reset" which seeks to lower the company's global operating costs by more than €200 million.

We had high praise for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR in our review, awarding it our 2023 Quest Game of the Year, and noting it was "the most fun [we've] ever had with Assassin's Creed."

Ubisoft ‘A Bit Disappointed’ By Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Sales
Assassin’s Creed Nexus “did okay” but Ubisoft being “a bit disappointed” in sales means it’s hesitant on further VR investment.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

Speaking in a Q&A session discussing the French publisher's Q3 2024 fiscal year earnings, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot noted his disappointment in the game's sales numbers, and confirmed the publisher's unwillingness to increase their investment in VR until the medium "grows enough."

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Industry News

Latest Articles

See More