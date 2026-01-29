Lynx-R2 Has 126° Field Of View & 3K Passthrough

Lynx-R2, coming "this summer", is set to have the widest field of view and highest passthrough resolution of any standalone headset to date.

French startup Lynx repeatedly failed to meet its deadlines for its R1 headset, which it Kickstarted, and while originally envisioned as a $500 competitor to Meta Quest headsets, the price for new orders rose to $850 and then $1300 as the company pivoted to primarily targeting businesses.

Now, Lynx has revealed the key specifications of its next headset, which it first teased in October.

At the time, Lynx founder Stan Larroque told UploadVR that his company has "learned so much with the R1", and will not do a crowdfunding campaign. A month later, Lynx revealed that Google had "terminated" its agreement to use Android XR, such that it will instead run LynxOS, the company's own open-source Android fork.

Lynx-R2

Similar to Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra, Lynx-R2 is a fully standalone headset powered by Qualcomm's XR2 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB RAM, with two color passthrough cameras, four tracking cameras, as well as a depth sensor and IR illuminators.

It has an open periphery design, like Samsung Galaxy XR, with the ability to flip the visor up at any time.

What distinguishes Lynx-R2 from these other standalone headsets is its aspheric pancake lenses, developed in partnership with Israeli startup Hypervision. According to Lynx, R2 achieves a field of view of 126° horizontal and 103° vertical. That would make it one of the widest field of view VR headsets to ship as a product anyone can buy, and by far the widest standalone of any kind.

These remarkable lenses are paired with 2312×2160 LCD displays. And Lynx says it's getting the displays for just $30 each, because its development was paid for by Meta, which according to Lynx, planned to use them in the canceled 2026 Quest 4 candidate.

To achieve a reasonable passthrough image quality over the wide field of view, Lynx is using 3K×3K color cameras, advanced Sony IMX616 sensors capturing 9 megapixels per eye at a 90Hz rate, higher than Apple Vision Pro.

Lynx claims an end-to-end latency of between 12 and 20 milliseconds, compared to the 12 milliseconds of Apple Vision Pro.

Further, Lynx says R2 has the slimmest "black line" between passthrough and natural peripheral vision of any passthrough headset, obstructing just 6% of the total field of view of the wearer. This black line is slimmer than even typical smart glasses, the startup claims, and it shared a short through-the-lens video captured by a GoPro with a wide-angle lens.

0:00 / 1:59 1× Through-the-lens shot of Lynx-R2, shot with a wide-angle GoPro.

Meanwhile, the four tracking cameras on the corners of the front enable positional, hand, and controller tracking, while the 0.5 megapixel depth sensor enables 3D room scanning and spatial anchors.

According to the company, Lynx-R2 is designed to be open, modular, and repairable. LynxOS, its Android fork, is open source, and the headset has an open bootloader. Buyers will have raw unrestricted access to the sensors via APIs. Lynx says it will publish IO schematics for developers who want to add additional sensors. And R2 is built with screws instead of glue, with the company planning to sell spare parts like batteries, mainboards, and camera modules to customers.

Lynx

R2 Meta

Quest 3 Samsung

Galaxy XR Displays 2312×2160

LCD 2064×2208

LCD 3552×3840

micro-OLED Refresh

Rates 90Hz 60-120Hz

(90Hz Home)

(72 App Default) 60-90Hz

(72Hz Default) Stated

FOV 126°H × 103°V 110°H × 96°V 109°H × 100°V Platform LynxOS

(Lynx) Horizon OS

(Meta) Android XR

(Google) Chipset Qualcomm

Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm

Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm

Snapdragon

XR2+ Gen 2 RAM 16GB 8GB 16GB Strap Rigid Plastic

(Flip-Up) Soft

(Modular) Rigid Plastic

(Fixed) Face Pad Forehead

(Open) Upper Face

(Enclosed) Forehead

(Open) Battery Rear

Pad Internal Tethered

External Hand

Tracking ✅ ✅ ✅ Eye

Tracking ❌ ❌ ✅ Face

Tracking ❌ ❌ ✅ Torso & Arm

Tracking ❌ ✅ ❌ Passthrough 9MP 4MP 6.5MP IR

Illuminators ✅ ❌ ✅ Active

Depth Sensor iToF ❌ dToF Price TBA $500

(512GB) $1800

(256GB)

Lynx-R2 is set to arrive "this summer", priced somewhere between Meta Quest 3 and Samsung Galaxy XR. Unlike with R1, Lynx will not be doing preorders this time. According to Larroque, when it's available to buy, it will be ready to ship immediately.