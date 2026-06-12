Dark Trip Gets "Compartment Of Souls" Major Update

Dark Trip receives a major update today, adding the long-awaited 15th room to the game.

The psychedelic horror escape room game Dark Trip got a major update today during the UploadVR Showcase. The "Compartment of Souls" update adds the 15th escape room to the game.

The new update is live on Meta Quest where the game has been in Early Access since February 2025. Since then, Dark Trip has seen continuous updates and improvements on Meta's platform. On June 4, Dark Trip's closed playtest on Steam became available, where the game is available both with PC VR support and conventional flat controls.

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In Dark Trip, you play as an investigator hired by a retired businessman to locate his missing daughter. This brings you to an abandoned laboratory whose mysteries have to be solved You progress by solving escape room style puzzles, and occasionally by taking pills to force a hallucinatory state that transforms the environment.

Dark Trip is available now in Early Access on Meta Quest, and will be coming to SteamVR in the future.