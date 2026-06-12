Hyperlane Highway Announces Meta Quest Release Alongside PC VR Later This Year

Hyperlane Highway is a roguelite shooter that utilizes a unique 'head-leaning' locomotion system designed to mitigate VR motion sickness. The high speed FPS hits Early Access on SteamVR & Meta Quest in Q4 2026.

We already knew the game was coming to Steam later this year. A new trailer at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase confirmed the neon-soaked FPS will also hit Meta Quest headsets:

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Hyperlane Highway is a solo developer project where you lean your entire body to steer your hoverboard through neon-lit hyper lanes while dual wielding blasters. The hoverboard will match your body's movement in a locomotion system designed to minimize motion sickness induced from artificial VR movement.

Playtesting is open right now in developer Ryality Studio's Discord. The Early Access period is expected to last about six months, allowing time to balance the game from player feedback and add new upgrades, weapons, and environments.

Hyperlane Highway can be wishlisted now on Steam and Meta Quest.