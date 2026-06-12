Theremin's Ghost Hands Add-On Lets You Be A One Person Musical Ensemble This July

Theremin, a mixed reality musical app named after the instrument of the same name, will add an update on July 1 to record a single performance and play alongside it to create more robust music.

Most VR music apps focus on a single instrument and performance with the game. Solo developer Paul M. Christian aims to change that in Theremin's next update, revealed at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Watch the trailer here:

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The Ghost Hands add-on will allow players to record motion loops and perform in ensemble with cloned versions of themselves. This allows players to layer melodies on top of one another in harmony, as shown in the trailer.

A theremin is a hands free musical instrument that typically consists of a box with two metal antennas. These create an electromagnetic field that senses the musician's position. Sound is generated by moving your hands in the proximity of the two antennas, varying the electromagnetic field depending on hand position and distance to the instrument.

Theremin is out now on Meta Quest. The Ghost Hands add-on will be available July 1.