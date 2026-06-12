New Poly Truck Gameplay Trailer Sets Q4 2026 Release On Meta Quest 3

Cozy low poly truck driving simulator Poly Truck's new gameplay trailer at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase confirmed a Q4 2026 release window.

Watch the trailer here:

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Poly Truck is a physics-driven, tactile truck simulator with an interactive low-poly cockpit where every key turn, gear shift, and cabin control responds directly to your virtual hands. It also supports driving via the analog sticks and face button inputs on the Quest controllers for those who prefer that method.

The gameplay loop requires drivers to navigate the map seeking out and collecting golden trucks until the main trailer required for delivery unlocks. Completing that delivery unlocks the next level. The game was built using Godot, a less popular game development engine among VR developers than Unity and Unreal Engine.

Truck sims like American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator have been popular amongst PC VR players for years and while Poly Truck is obviously not in the same realm of graphical fidelity, standalone VR players have had precious few viable alternatives.

Poly Truck can be wishlisted now for Meta Quest 3 headsets ahead of its planned Q4 2026 release.