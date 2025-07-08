Drive A Big Rig On Route 66 With American Truck Simulator Missouri DLC

Imagine climbing into the cab of a big truck, putting on a VR headset, and suddenly finding yourself driving through virtual streets that mirror ones you travel on every day.

That's exactly what happens when I load up the recently released Missouri DLC for American Truck Simulator, which contains a digital re-creation of my current hometown in Springfield.

0:00 / 0:59 1× Video captured by UploadVR

Upon booting the game up, I'm overcome with a sense of familiarity. While it's not a perfect re-creation, virtual Springfield is close enough to feel like home. Seeing main intersections and highways laid out inside the game just feels natural, as the roads and landmarks I pass every day became my new digital reality. As someone who grew up in the 70s, I watched plenty of movies like Smokey and the Bandit or Convoy. Navigating my virtual big rig across those familiar intersections in a motion simulator using VR is like fulfilling a childhood dream. Doing it on familiar streets is where the lines between reality, nostalgia, and simulation start to blur.

0:00 / 0:29 1× In-game footage compared to real world location

The accuracy seeing iconic spots across town like Hammons Tower off in the distance, driving through the vast network of tunnels in the Springfield Underground, or familiar landscaping details at off ramps and intersections is impressive, creating a nice blend between virtual and real-world presence. However, the journey isn’t without its flaws, as several streets I frequently travel on are either missing or way shorter than in reality and all of the businesses around town were fictional recreations of the real-world locations.

Image captured by UploadVR

Some sections of town also remained locked behind invisible walls where I could see off into the distance but couldn’t go any further. This unfortunately made it impossible to do the one thing everyone attempting this would most likely want to do… drive down your street.

For those unfamiliar with the base game, American Truck Simulator sees you take on the role of a professional truck driver. Starting with no truck and very limited funds, you take on odd jobs to save up and buy your own rig. With the dream of building a successful logistics empire, you'll complete various delivery contracts, earning more money, and expanding your modest garage into an entire fleet of vehicles. The game also offers realistic driving mechanics and a crash course in logistics management, providing a detailed and highly engaging experience. With each new job taken, players unlock additional cities, routes, and customization options for their rigs, while immersing themselves in some beautiful scenery as they travel across a virtually recreated American landscape.

Upcoming DLC for American Truck Simulator

SCS Software has a proven track record of success with the truck simulator franchise. ATS currently offers players an additional 54 DLC packs, and they are already showing upcoming updates on the game's Steam page that will add Iowa, releasing on July 10th, 2025, with Louisiana and Illinois coming at a later date.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time trucking across Missouri in this DLC and can't wait to explore more of my home state and country in virtual reality. SCS is on track and looks to be making headway towards mapping out the entire US, so I'll be keeping an eye out for other places to truck to in the future. Until then, keep the hammer down, watch out for bear traps, and I'll catch you on the flip-flop.