Microsoft Details Flight Simulator 2024's Upcoming PlayStation VR2 Support

A PlayStation Blog post shares new details and insight into bringing Flight Simulator 2024 to PlayStation VR2.

Announced back in September, a free update will see Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 soaring onto PlayStation VR2 some time in 2026. The VR mode is set to transform the already expansive flight sim into a fully embodied cockpit experience.

In the lead up to the PS VR2 update, the PlayStation Blog recently chatted with Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, who shared insight into what it takes to bring the flight sim experience to PlayStation's headset.

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Details shared in the blog post include some of the technical challenges and goals of the project. For example, Jorg mentions the challenges of getting foveated rendering with Flexible Scaled Rasterization* right, and developing frame-duplication tech specific to the PS VR2.

*You can read all about Flexible Scale Rasterization on page 28 of this presentation by Kentaro Suzuki, Polyphony Digital's Lead Graphics Engineer.

Beyond technical aspects of development, Jorg describes dealing with the complexities of the various aircraft's cockpit controls in VR, as well as challenges ensuring readability and interaction fidelity. "Every interaction model had to be redesigned to fit the PS VR2 Sense controllers to action them in a natural and intuitive manner,” said Jorg.

The full interview with Jorg Neumann can be seen on the PlayStation Blog.

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Initially launched in November 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC with optional PC VR support, and then in December 2025 for Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 features up to 125 different aircraft (the total number depends on which edition you buy) ranging from helicopters to airships, business jets and much more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is already available on PlayStation 5, with the PS VR2 update coming some time this year.