Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Is Coming To PlayStation VR2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5 this December, and a free PS VR2 update will follow in 2026.

Announced during Sony's latest State of Play presentation earlier today, Xbox Game Studios confirmed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest first-party Xbox game heading to Sony's console. Launching on December 8 for PS5 first as a flatscreen game, PlayStation Blog confirmed that a free PlayStation VR2 update will follow in 2026 as a free update.

Initially launched last year on Xbox Series X|S and PC with optional PC VR support, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 features up to 125 different aircraft (depending on your chosen edition) ranging from rotorcraft, airships, business jets and more. There's also a career mode where you can partake in various activities such as remote cargo operations, aerial firefighting, and more.

This upcoming PS5 port promises adaptive trigger support that responds to different speeds and surface types, communications from air traffic control via the DualSense controller speaker, gyro controls, and lightbar support. While details are currently light on what PlayStation VR2 support will specifically offer, PlayStation Blog confirms that the Sense Controllers are supported.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 arrives on December 8 on PS5, while the PS VR2 update will follow in 2026. Anyone who pre-orders the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, or Aviator Editions will receive early access on December 3.