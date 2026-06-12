Sci-Fi Survival Thriller Project NEOS Announcement Trailer And Playtests Revealed

Project NEOS is a futuristic survival thriller trapping players on a space station entirely controlled by a killer artificial intelligence. The announcement trailer premiered at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Watch the reveal trailer here:

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Project NEOS (a working title subject to change) is described by developer False Horizon as "John Wick meets Ellen Ripley," taking inspiration from immersive sims like 2017's Prey and 2022's Gloomwood. Taking all of that into consideration with the gameplay shown in the trailer, it's fair to presume you will be armed and able to defend yourself, albeit with a limited amount of ammo that forces a fair amount of stealth gameplay to stay alive.

False Horizon is currently holding alpha playtests on its Discord. The trailer does not specify which VR platform the game is being built for. That said, the cel shaded art style in the trailer has grown popular with developers building for standalone VR platforms and False Horizon has posted about its project in r/OculusQuest on Reddit with the 'Standalone' tag.