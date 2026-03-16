X-Plane & iRacing Getting Official Apple Vision Pro Support Via PC VR Streaming

X-Plane 12 and iRacing will be officially playable on Apple Vision Pro, streamed from your PC via Nvidia CloudXR, with your physical accessories blended in using mixed reality passthrough.

Announced at GDC 2026, official Vision Pro support for the two PC VR simulators will leverage the OS-level foveated streaming feature Apple is adding in visionOS 26.4 as well as Nvidia's CloudXR SDK.

To be clear, while the name CloudXR implies the PC is in the cloud, and this is Nvidia's primary focus for the technology, in the case of X-Plane 12 and iRacing you'll also be able to use your own local gaming PC as the rendering source.

iRacing on Apple Vision Pro via Nvidia CloudXR.

Of course, you can already use your own PC to play these two titles on Apple Vision Pro via the free and open-source tool ALVR. The advantages using the Nvidia CloudXR support instead will bring will be:

Foveated streaming, prioritizing image quality where you're currently looking. It's the same technology Valve is using to make wireless PC VR great on Steam Frame.

A simplified launch process, where dedicated X-Plane 12 and iRacing visionOS client apps automatically find and connect to the games on your PC.

Mixed reality, overlaying your physical accessories like yokes, wheels, and pedals onto the VR world so you can practically use your controls. This active tracking of your accessories is also used to align the virtual cockpit automatically, eliminating the need to use a crude recentering system.

0:00 / 0:24 1× Gameplay of X-Plane 12 on Apple Vision Pro via Nvidia CloudXR from Justin Ryan.

Official support for streamed X-Plane 12 and iRacing on Apple Vision Pro is coming "later this spring". We'll be sure to test it out when it arrives, as it sounds like the mixed reality and automatic calibration features could eliminate some of the key pain points of typical VR flight and racing simulation.