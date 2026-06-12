Voxel Coloring Game Color-A-Cube Gets A Release Date

Voxel coloring game Color-A-Cube leaves Early Access and officially launches version 1.0 next week on Quest and PICO.

As announced during today's UploadVR Showcase, the full release of cozy VR color-by-numbers game Color-A-Cube is coming June 18. Color-A-Cube combines voxel art, crisp interactions, satisfying pops, and sparkling completion effects into a relaxing, creative paint-by-numbers experience.

The full 1.0 release includes over 100 voxel models, new story-driven coloring experiences, weekly free model drops, monthly DLC releases, and crossover content with other games.

A release trailer was shown during today's UploadVR Showcase, embedded here.

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Developed by AlterEyes, best known for VR mech action game Big Shots, Color-A-Cube is a free to download app described as a “relaxing voxel coloring experience that brings cube-based worlds to life.” Color-A-Cube is currently available in early access, with various themes and models available.

We'll have a hands-on impression article posted on the full build's release day. Stay tuned for that.

Color-A-Cube is available now on Meta Quest and PICO.