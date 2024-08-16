VR Co-Op Roguelite Big Shots Outlines Post-Launch Roadmap

VR mech roguelite Big Shots is now available on the Meta Horizon Store, and the studio outlined its post-launch roadmap.

Developed by Belgium-based studio Alter Eyes and published by MyDearest (Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate), Big Shots is now available on the Meta Horizon Store following April's App Lab launch. You can play alone or in two-player co-op to fend off alien hordes, gradually earning permanent mech upgrades as you reclaim Earth. You can see the game in action below.

Big Shots' current post-launch roadmap starts with this month's 'Overtime Update,' which adds modifiers to customize gameplay and adjust the difficulty. In September, 'Loot & Life' introduces valuable rewards across the map alongside health upgrades, though revivals come at a cost.

October's 'Arsenal Expansion' offers new ways to destroy bugs via upgrades for your mech and weapons. December's 'Frontier Expedition' will see you embark on a run through "uncharted territory," while 2025 promises additional weapons and upgrades.

Our Big Shots preview at Gamescom 2023 left us with positive impressions. In our hands-on with the PSVR 2 version, we previously praised the immersion and considered it an "engaging mech game that takes all the right cues from the roguelite and wave shooter genres."

Big Shots is out now on Quest, PC VR, Pico, and PSVR 2. Alter Eyes also confirmed that the price has been permanently reduced from $25 to $20.