Big Shots Brings Co-Op Mech Roguelite Action To VR This April

VR mech roguelite Big Shots brings cross-platform co-op to Steam, PSVR 2 and Quest next month.

Developed by Belgium-based studio Alter Eyes, Big Shots announced its release date alongside a new publishing deal with MyDearest (Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate). Arriving on April 18, you can play solo with an AI assistant or in two-player co-op to fend off alien hordes, gradually earning permanent mech upgrades as you reclaim Earth. Here's the release date trailer:

Big Shots adds to an increasingly busy time for the VR mech genre. Following January's launch for gritty arena fighter UNDERDOGS, MyDearest is also publishing Mecha Force from Ming Studio, a separate VR roguelike inspired by classic Japanese robot anime. While it's described as a VR interactive anime film, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V are also developing Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom.

Our Big Shots preview at Gamescom 2023 left us with positive impressions. Going hands-on with the PSVR 2 version, we praised the immersion and considered it an "engaging mech game that takes all the right cues from the roguelite and wave shooter genres."

Big Shots reaches Quest, PC VR and PSVR 2 on April 18 for $24.99. While a Pico version was previously announced, it wasn't included in today's announcement and we've asked MyDearest for clarification. We'll update this article if we learn more.