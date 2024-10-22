Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Patch Claims Stability & Visual Improvements

A new update for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is now live with promised stability and visual improvements.

Following last month's troubled launch for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded on Quest 3, which developer XR Games admitted had "not met our own high expectations," the studio has now released the Version 1.2 update. Promised changes include stability improvements, visual upgrades like increased level of detail (LOD) limits and adjusted lighting, plus various bug fixes. You can find the full patch notes here.

It's the second major update for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded after last month's "day four" patch. In our previous hands-on, we believed the initial update offered some positive changes like improved textures, better gunplay amd improved lighting across Dubai. However, we also encountered new performance issues during its "The Farewell" mission.

Version 1.2 also follows recent news that XR Games is undergoing a large-scale restructuring, which is believed to affect 72 employees. Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games, confirmed at the time that Hitman "will continue to receive patch support." Going by today's patch notes, post-launch support appears set to continue.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is available now exclusively on Quest 3.