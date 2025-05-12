Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Confirms June Launch On Pico

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is heading to Pico next month.

Following April's launch on PlayStation VR2 and Quest, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is seemingly heading to Pico next unless the Steam version - currently marked as “coming soon” - gets a release date. While it's not visible on the store page, Pico's 'coming soon' page shows a June release window, and we've screenshotted that for reference. However, this could always change; the remake was delayed three times before last month's launch.

Screenshot taken on May 12, 2025

For a while, it was unclear if Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate would still launch on Pico despite earlier confirmations. When developer Mighty Eyes announced its then-intended March 27 release date back in February, Pico wasn't mentioned alongside other platforms, though it still appeared as a targeted platform on the official website.

While we praised Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate for offering a 'uniquely engaging narrative and an outstanding array of creative and satisfying puzzles,' we criticized combat and the Quest version's technical issues in our 3/5 star review. The launch was followed up a week later by a hotfix that aimed to address the more pressing stability concerns.

Since then, Mighty Eyes has outlined its post-launch roadmap plans across various updates. Patch 1 later this month promises the first step in its combat overhaul, a bespoke system for inventory management and new height & avatar calibration settings. Patch 2 in “June/July 2025” promises part 2 for combat updates and an updated NPC response system, while future updates beyond that include PS5 Pro enhancements, Quest 3 upgrades and more.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate is available now on Quest and PlayStation VR2. The Pico version will follow in June 2025, and a release window remains unconfirmed on SteamVR.