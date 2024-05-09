Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Delayed Until Fall

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate has been delayed until fall.

Previously scheduled for June 27 on all major VR platforms, developer Mighty Eyes confirmed its upcoming remake needs more time. Calling this "an incredibly ambitious journey" rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, Mighty Eyes states the Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate release date is being pushed back to meet "our vision and quality expectations."

Here's the full statement:

We knew Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate was an incredibly ambitious project when we set out on this journey. Not only have we rebuilt the game from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5 using our new next gen VRAF systems, we've also added a tonne of new and exciting features.

We want you to play the best, most polished version of the game, one that meets our vision and quality expectations. This means we need to spend a few extra months in development and we've made the difficult decision to move our launch to 12th September 2024.

We haven't taken this decision lightly and we know this news will be disappointing. We are confident this delay will ensure we can deliver the best gaming experience, one that's worth the wait.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks for some exclusive new gameplay footage and an epic new feature that will have you banging on for days.

Previously announced last year, The Fragments of Fate is a remake of 2022's Wanderer. As Asher Neumann, this adventure focused on escape room-style puzzles as you travel through different time periods using your watch companion. In our review, we believed the original game "stumbles in a few areas" but still delivers "an enormously enjoyable" adventure.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate reaches the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, Pico and SteamVR on September 12, 2024.