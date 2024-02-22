Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Launches This June

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate arrives this June on all major VR headsets.

Previously announced last year, The Fragments of Fate is a remake of 2022's Wanderer by Mighty Eyes. Playing as Asher Neumann, it originally focused on escape room-style puzzles as you travel through different time periods using your watch companion. Following last year's gameplay reveal, Mighty Eyes revealed a new trailer alongside the release.

Announced via PlayStation Blog, today's news joined a handful of updates to celebrate PSVR 2's first anniversary. That includes reveals for Little Cities: Bigger! and Zombie Army VR, a free Arizona Sunshine 2 update that adds a Corgi as your new fearless companion Buddy, plus a new look at Thirdverse's Soul Covenant.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate reaches the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, Pico and SteamVR on June 27, 2024.