Zombie Army VR is officially confirmed, bringing the Sniper Elite spinoff to PSVR 2 later this year.

Developed by Rebellion, Zombie Army VR closely follows last November's launch for Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior. Featuring online two-player co-op, this campaign sees you reprising the role of a Deadhunter, fighting your way through Europe during World War 2. Announced today on PlayStation Blog, this lets you choose between sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and explosives. Rebellion's signature X-Ray kill cams are also back once again.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a Zombie Army adaptation for VR. Shortly after Winter Warrior was announced, Rebellion told UploadVR last November that it considered Zombie Army to be "a really good fit" for VR. "Both shooting and zombie games do very well in VR and I think Zombie Army would look pretty great," said Rebellion's Head of Design, Jordan Woodward.

Zombie Army VR will reach PSVR 2, Quest, and Steam in 2024.